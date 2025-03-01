Will Baker News: Reaches double figures off bench

Baker notched 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and one steal over 11 minutes in Friday's 125-101 G League loss to Osceola.

Baker provided a nice spark off the bench in Friday's outing, ending as one of five Wolves players in double figures in scoring in a losing effort. Baker appeared in 23 G League contests with Iowa, averaging 4.5 points and 2.2 rebounds per game.