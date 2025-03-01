Will Richardson News: Racks up five steals in G League

Richardson totaled 22 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block across 44 minutes Friday during the G League Grand Rapids Gold's 123-115 win over the Cleveland Charge.

Richardson was a menace on defense, accounting for five of his squad's 14 steals. He wasn't too shabby on the opposite end of the court, reaching the 20-point threshold by putting together a strong performance from beyond the arc. Richardson is averaging 10.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.2 steals in 18 regular-season appearances.