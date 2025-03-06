Fantasy Basketball
Xavier Johnson headshot

Xavier Johnson News: Held scoreless off bench in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Johnson was held scoreless (0-3 FG) with two assists, two rebounds and one steal over 19 minutes in Tuesday's 124-119 G League loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Johnson recorded the second-highest minute total among Sioux Falls bench players Tuesday, but failed to connect on a shot in a scoreless outing on the second unit. Johnson, who still contributed on the glass and defensively, has averaged 2.5 points, 1.8 assists and 1.5 rebounds over four appearances with the Skyforce this season.

Xavier Johnson
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
