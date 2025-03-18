Yuri Collins News: Double-doubles in G League win

Collins chipped in 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt), 11 assists, three steals and one rebound across 31 minutes during Tuesday's 127-116 G League win over the Texas Legends.

Collins recorded a game-high mark in assists en route to his 17th double-double in 44 G League outings. Additionally, he has racked up double-digit assists in 22 appearances. The 24-year-old also recorded multiple steals for the 15th time on the season.