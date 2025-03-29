Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zhaire Smith headshot

Zhaire Smith News: Drops 24 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 29, 2025 at 12:05pm

Smith finished with 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 134-107 loss to the Valley Suns.

Smith was one of the lone bright spots for his team in a blowout victory for the Suns. The Texas Tech product is producing well on the offensive end as the season draws to a close, scoring 15 or more points in 11 straight matchups.

Zhaire Smith
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now