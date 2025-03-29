Zhaire Smith News: Drops 24 points in loss

Smith finished with 24 points (10-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes Thursday during the G League Texas Legends' 134-107 loss to the Valley Suns.

Smith was one of the lone bright spots for his team in a blowout victory for the Suns. The Texas Tech product is producing well on the offensive end as the season draws to a close, scoring 15 or more points in 11 straight matchups.