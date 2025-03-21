Zhaire Smith News: Scores 30 points in G League loss

Smith played 43 minutes Thursday during Texas' 131-116 loss versus Santa Cruz and compiled 30 points (11-18 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and a block.

Smith's hot streak continued despite the loss. He's now scored 20 or more points in five of his last six outings. Not only did he lead the team in points scored Thursday, but the 25-year-old also shot the ball effectively, converting on 61.1 percent of his field-goal attempts and 66.7 percent of his three-point tries.