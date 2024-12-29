Zion Williamson Injury: Limited participant in practice

Williamson (hamstring) was a limited participant during Sunday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Williamson went through limited non-contact work at Sunday's practice, and he was able to do some contact drills on the side as well. The star big man is considered week-to-week with the strained left hamstring, and he will likely require a bit more time to ramp up his workload before returning to game action. Williamson has appeared in only six regular-season outings this year, during which he has averaged 22.7 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 blocks across 31.0 minutes per contest.