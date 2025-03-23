Zion Williamson Injury: Out Sunday

Williamson (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Pistons.

Williamson has been downgraded from questionable to out and will miss a second straight game due to a back contusion. Yves Missi (hip) has also been ruled out, so Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Jordan Hawkins and Karlo Matkovic are all candidates for increased roles against Detroit. Williamson's next chance to suit up will come Monday against Philadelphia.