Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Remains out Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2025 at 10:35am

Williamson (back) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Williamson is slated to miss a third straight game due to a back contusion. He's one of seven players listed as out for the Pelicans, while Yves Missi (hip) is questionable. Jose Alvarado, Jordan Hawkins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Kelly Olynyk will likely lead New Orleans against the 76ers, who are also dealing with several injuries to key players.

