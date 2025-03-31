Zion Williamson Injury: Shut down for rest of season

The Pelicans announced Monday that Williamson (back) won't play for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Williamson hasn't seen any action since March 19 after suffering a low back bone bruise, and the injury is significant to hold him out for the remainder of the season. The team announced Monday that the star forward's rehab plan involves continuing to receive treatment and rest. With Williamson out, it'll be up to Keion Brooks, Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to step up in the frontcourt.