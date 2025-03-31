Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Shut down for rest of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

The Pelicans announced Monday that Williamson (back) won't play for the rest of the 2024-25 season.

Williamson hasn't seen any action since March 19 after suffering a low back bone bruise, and the injury is significant to hold him out for the remainder of the season. The team announced Monday that the star forward's rehab plan involves continuing to receive treatment and rest. With Williamson out, it'll be up to Keion Brooks, Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl to step up in the frontcourt.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now