Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Williamson is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a lower back contusion.

Despite being previously left off the injury report, Williamson is now set to miss Friday's contest due to a back issue. Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Williamson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Detroit.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
