Zion Williamson Injury: Won't play Friday
Williamson is out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves due to a lower back contusion.
Despite being previously left off the injury report, Williamson is now set to miss Friday's contest due to a back issue. Bruce Brown and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl are candidates to receive increased playing time in his absence. Williamson's next chance to suit up is Sunday's matchup with Detroit.
