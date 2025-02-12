Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Available against Sacramento

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Williamson (return to play conditioning) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.

Williamson will play Wednesday against Sacramento. The superstar forward dropped a season-high 40 points against the Kings on Feb. 8. He's averaging 23.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, shooting 53.6 percent from the field this season for New Orleans.

