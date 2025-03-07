Fantasy Basketball
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Double-double against Rockets

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Williamson closed Thursday's 109-97 loss to Houston with 20 points (5-15 FG, 10-12 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal over 32 minutes.

The 24-year-old forward produced his seventh double-double of the season while scoring at least 20 points for the fourth straight appearance, and the ninth time in 12 games since the beginning of February. The Pelicans are still being cautious with Williamson's workload and he continues to sit out one half of the team's back-to-backs, but so far the plan seems to be working -- during that 12-game stretch, he's averaging 25.8 points, 6.6 boards, 5.3 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 61.4 percent from the floor.

