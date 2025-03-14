Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Drops 20 in Thursday's loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 14, 2025

Williamson closed with 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Thursday's 113-93 loss to Orlando.

The 24-year-old forward produced at least 20 points for the seventh straight appearance, but Trey Murphy was the only other Pelicans starter to even score in double digits. Since the All-Star break, Williamson is averaging 23.9 points, 7.2 boards, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 59.3 percent from the floor, but he continues to sit out one game in any back-to-backs as New Orleans manages his workload in an effort to keep him healthy.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now