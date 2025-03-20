Zion Williamson News: Efficient performance in win

Williamson contributed 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-9 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and three steals over 30 minutes during Wednesday's 119-115 victory over the Timberwolves.

Williamson missed just four shots from the floor and delivered another impressive performance, and he continues to ride what can only be described as his most productive stretch of the campaign -- and by a sizable margin. This was Williamson's ninth consecutive game with at least 20 points, and he's averaging a robust line of 25.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and a combined 1.9 blocks-plus-steals over that span while also shooting 60.4 percent from the floor.