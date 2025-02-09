Zion Williamson News: Erupts for season-high 40 in loss

Williamson amassed 40 points (16-21 FG, 8-11 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals in 28 minutes during Saturday's 123-118 loss to the Kings.

The 24-year-old forward produced a new season high as he led all scorers on the night, but Williamson's huge effort couldn't stop the Pelicans from blowing an early 20-point lead. While an illness cost him three of the last 10 games, Williamson has looked very good when he's been in the lineup, scoring 24 or more points six times in those seven appearances and averaging 27.7 points, 7.7 boards, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch while shooting a blistering 60.0 percent from the floor.