Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson News: Iffy for Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 12, 2025 at 10:57am

Williamson (return to play conditioning) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Wednesday's game is the front end of a back-to-back set, as the Pelicans have a rematch scheduled against the Kings for Thursday. With that in mind, it's very likely that Williamson will see the floor in just one of these games. Whenever Williamson sits, the Pelicans could look to guys like Bruce Brown and Jordan Hawkins to absorb some minutes.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans

