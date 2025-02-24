Zion Williamson News: Leads comeback win

Williamson registered a game-high 22 points (8-17 FG, 6-10 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-96 win over the Spurs.

The 24-year-old forward fell just short of his sixth double-double of the season, but Williamson did top 20 points for the eighth time in his last 10 appearances, a stretch in which he's averaged 27.1 points, 6.7 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals while shooting 61.8 percent from the floor. He's also missed two games during that span, one due to an illness and one for rest/conditioning reasons, but if the Pelicans' maintenance plan for him can keep him from suffering another serious injury, Williamson seems poised for a big finish to the campaign.