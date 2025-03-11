Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Logs second career triple-double

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

Williamson recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 win over the Clippers.

Williamson's season-high 12 assists helped him record the second triple-double of his career, the first of which he posted on Feb. 27 against Phoenix. Despite struggling with injuries this season, Williamson continues to score the ball efficiently when available, as he is averaging 24.5 points per game on 56.3 percent shooting from the field across his 27 appearances in 2024-25.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now