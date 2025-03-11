Zion Williamson News: Logs second career triple-double

Williamson recorded 22 points (8-13 FG, 6-6 FT), 12 assists, 10 rebounds and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-120 win over the Clippers.

Williamson's season-high 12 assists helped him record the second triple-double of his career, the first of which he posted on Feb. 27 against Phoenix. Despite struggling with injuries this season, Williamson continues to score the ball efficiently when available, as he is averaging 24.5 points per game on 56.3 percent shooting from the field across his 27 appearances in 2024-25.