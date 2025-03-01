Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: No longer on injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2025

Williamson (rest) is not on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jazz.

Williamson missed the second leg of the back-to-back set against the Suns on Friday, but his absence from the injury report suggests he should be ready to go Sunday. Williamson has been excellent in recent weeks and is averaging 25.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, 5.0 assists and a combined 2.0 steals-plus-blocks since the beginning of February.

Zion Williamson
New Orleans Pelicans
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now