Zion Williamson News: Off injury report for Tuesday

Williamson (return to competition reconditioning) is off the Pelicans' injury report for Tuesday's game against the Clippers.

Williamson will return to game action after receiving the night off during Sunday's loss to Memphis. The star forward has appeared in both halves of a back-to-back set just once this season (Oct. 29-30), and the club will likely continue to manage his availability moving forward. Over his last five outings, Williamson has averaged 25.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 6.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks across 29.2 minutes per contest.