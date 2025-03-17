Zion Williamson News: Will return Monday
Williamson (personal) is available for Monday's game against the Pistons, Erin Summers of the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network reports.
Williamson didn't play in Saturday's loss to the Spurs due to personal reasons, but he will make his return Monday. The 2019 first-overall pick has averaged 23.9 points on 59.3 percent shooting, 7.2 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks over 29.1 minutes per game over his last 10 outings.
