Zion Williamson News: Won't go Sunday
Williamson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.
Williamson will sit out of the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to reconditioning. The star forward's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers. Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Antonio Reeves are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Williamson, CJ McCollum (rest) and Brandon Boston (ankle) being sidelined.
