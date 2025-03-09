Zion Williamson News: Won't go Sunday

Williamson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Williamson will sit out of the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to reconditioning. The star forward's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers. Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Antonio Reeves are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Williamson, CJ McCollum (rest) and Brandon Boston (ankle) being sidelined.