Zion Williamson headshot

Zion Williamson News: Won't go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2025

Williamson (rest) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Memphis.

Williamson will sit out of the second half of the club's back-to-back set due to reconditioning. The star forward's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday against the Clippers. Bruce Brown, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Antonio Reeves are candidates for an uptick in playing time due to Williamson, CJ McCollum (rest) and Brandon Boston (ankle) being sidelined.

