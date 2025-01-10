Fantasy Basketball
Zyon Pullin News: Joining Memphis on two-way pact

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 10, 2025 at 12:05pm

Pullin signed a two-year, two-way contract with the Grizzlies on Friday, Drew Hill of The Daily Memphian reports.

The undrafted rookie out of Florida will join the Grizzlies after he was waived by the Heat following training camp. The 23-year-old had delivered a stellar G League regular-season campaign for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in six outings, during which he had averaged 24.8 points, 7.5 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.2 steals while shooting 53.5 percent from the field and 42.4 percent from downtown. Pullin will likely spend the majority of his time with the G League's Memphis Hustle, though he could carve out a significant role in the backcourt if injuries arise.

