Chad Alexander Injury: Out for spring ball

Alexander (lower body) will be sidelined for Georgia Tech's spring practices, Kelly Quinlan of Rivals.com reports.

Alexander will sit out during Georgia Tech's spring workouts as the sophomore back works his way back from a lower-body injury. The 5-foot-9 sophomore handled 58 carries for 280 yards and one touchdown with the Yellow Jackets last season, adding on five receptions for 22 yards through the air.