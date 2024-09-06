FanDuel College Football DFS Picks: Saturday Main Slate for Week 2

This article is part of our FanDuel College Football series.

CFB FanDuel DFS Breakdown for Saturday Main Slate

With Week 1 in the books, we finally have some current-season information on the majority of teams in college football, and now it's time to use that to our advantage to find some values on the board Saturday. We have a bevy of interesting matchups, with four games expected to top 60 total points. Alabama-USF leads the way (64.5), followed by Syracuse-Georgia Tech (61.5), Oklahoma State-Arkansas (61.5) and NC State-Tennessee (60.5).

Ohio State (-37.5) and Alabama (-30.5) are the heaviest favorites on the slate by a large margin, so there is some blowout potential that could result in backups receiving significant usage. Utah (-14.5) over Baylor is the only other game featuring a spread of more than two touchdowns. The Crimson Tide and Buckeyes are the only teams on the slate with an expected score north of 40 points, but there are a number of teams with 30-plus expected.

College Football DFS Weather (winds 10+ MPH, precip. chance 50-plus percent noted,)

Texas at Michigan - Winds expected to be 13-14 MPH, could have minor impact on offense

Kansas State at Tulane - Winds 12-14 MPH with slight rain chance. Nothing major expected

Baylor at Utah - Heat could be a factor with temps over 90 degrees expected

South Carolina at Kentucky - Winds potentially 10-12 MPH

South Florida at Alabama - Winds 11-12 MPH

Notable College Football Injuries/Absences for Week 2

QB

None

RB

Abu Sama III, Iowa State - Left last week's game but was seen on the sidelines in the second half. Could have just been a precaution, seems likely he will play

Jaydn Ott, California - Was dinged up last week but is expected to play Saturday

Chip Trayanum, Kentucky - Remains sidelined following a preseason hand injury

Trey Cooley, Georgia Tech - Sidelined again for Week 2

Jamarion Wilcox, Kentucky - Listed as probable after logging two carries last week

Chad Alexander, Georgia Tech - Expected to be available for Saturday's tilt

Dominic Richardson, Baylor - Status uncertain for Week 2 after missing the opener

Bryson Washington Baylor - Won't suit up Saturday

WR

Andrew Armstrong, Arkansas - Was reportedly "questionable" for this week but was spotted with the first-team offense during practice Wednesday. Likely a slight lean toward probable here

Justus Ross-Simmons, Syracuse - Absent from Week 2 depth chart

Kenneth Womack, Western Michigan - Recovering from broken hand, timetable to return is unclear

Tobias Merriweather, California - Missed opener and status for Week 2 is uncertain

Kyion Grayes, California - Hopeful for return in Week 2 but status remains uncertain

Jonathan Brady, California - Left last week with an injury and status is unclear

Seth Anderson, Iowa - Ruled out for Week 2

TE

Josh Kattus, Kentucky - Listed as probable for Saturday's game

Week 2 CFB DFS Plays on FanDuel

Quarterback

Jalen Milroe, Alabama ($12,800) vs. USF

Milroe certainly has Heisman aspirations in 2024, and given that the Crimson Tide don't exactly feature a star-studded cast of running backs behind him, Milroe should be heavily involved again in both passing and running aspects of the offense Saturday as Alabama runs up the score in this one. Despite the high investment required here, salary can be saved elsewhere. Spend up for Milroe against a USF defense that ranks 100 in SP+, ranking only better than Colorado among the teams on Saturday's slate.

Cameron Rising, Utah ($10,700) vs. Baylor

Rising announced his presence for 2024 with authority in the opener versus Southern Utah, putting up 254 passing yards and five touchdowns in just one half of football before his day came to a close. While the expectations shouldn't be quite as high against a Big 12 opponent in Baylor, the Bears' defense wasn't particularly impressive in 2023, consistently yielding above-average fantasy points to opposing quarterbacks down the stretch. A year can change that, but a Week 1 showing against Tarleton State isn't going to make me a believer yet. The Utes have a bevy of weapons at Rising's disposal, from Brant Kuithe to Dorian Singer to numerous reliable options as receivers out of the backfield; there is a lot to like through the air, and there is no star running back to turn to 20-plus times a game at this point.

Dylan Raiola, Nebraska ($8,800) vs. Colorado

Speaking of Colorado's bad defense, Raiola at $8,800 here seems like a steal. Head coach Matt Rhule wanted to get the running game involved last week, specifically indicating he wanted to get four different running backs touches, but the home opener against a bad defense seems like the right time to have Raiola let it fly. Colorado let FCS North Dakota State throw for 277 yards and a touchdown last week, and now it's the top quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class going up against the worst defense on the slate with solid weapons out wide and at tight end. I have a feeling this one could surpass the expected total, given the weaponry on both offenses.

Another to consider: Anthony Colandrea, Virginia at Wake Forest

Running Back

Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State ($9,500) vs. Western Michigan

Week 1 didn't deliver much on the ground for Ohio State between Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson, rushing for a little over 100 yards combined and no touchdowns. I think that will change this week against a Broncos squad that yielded 196 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Wisconsin in the opener. Judkins saw six more snaps than Henderson in the opener and toted the rock five more times, and at just a $100 salary difference, give me the added snaps in an explosive Buckeyes offense.

LeQuint Allen, Syracuse ($9,300) vs. Georgia Tech

The Yellow Jackets' defense seemed much improved in the opener against Florida State, but that showing looks less impressive given the Week 2 results (Florida State lost to Boston College, for those unaware). So, is Georgia Tech's defense really that good? I wasn't a believer leading up to the opener, and I still lean that direction. Syracuse is a 2.5-point dog in the contest, but that's hardly enough to anticipate lost carry attempts for Allen. The star back was kept out of the end zone last week on the ground, but he made it in once as a receiver and finished with 19 touches on the day. He should handle the vast majority of snaps in this one as well and faces a Yellow Jackets front that allowed 5.4 yards per carry and 221.3 rushing yards per game last year, both among the worst in college football. Each of Georgia State's top three running backs by attempts last week averaged 5.4 yards per carry or more, so Allen may feast on the ground in this one.

Jarquez Hunter, Auburn ($8,700) vs. California

Hunter didn't really need to do much in the opener in a route of Alabama A&M, rushing four times for 53 yards and a touchdown. That said, he was still on the field for six more snaps than any other back and will presumably be needed more this week against Cal. The Tigers are 12.5-point favorites in this one with an expected score of 33, and Payton Thorne's passing deficiencies are well-known, so it wouldn't be shocking if the coaching staff elects to just lean on the rushing attack in Week 2, especially if the Tigers can get out to a comfortable lead. Hunter is still the lead dog here and squares off against a Cal defense that consistently struggled to contain opposing ground games last season.

Kaden Feagin, Illinois ($6,300) vs. Kansas

Feagin shared carries with Aidan Laughery in the opener and could cede some again versus the Jayhawks, but he was the true lead back for the Illini last year and faces a Kansas defense that gave up a decent chunk of yardage against Lindenwood last week. Illinois' passing attack still leaves something to be desired overall, though it had a good showing against Eastern Illinois in Week 1. We take that result with a grain of salt, and I expect head coach Bret Bielema to return to his tendencies of leaving on the ground game. At $6,300 in a game where both squads are expected to near the 30-point mark, the 250-pound Feagin seems like a good bet to plunge into the end zone a time or two.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

Kevin Concepcion, NC State ($9,600) vs. Tennessee

Facing an uptempo offense as 9.5-point underdogs, the Wolfpack are going to need to throw the ball around in this one to keep pace. Concepcion is the team's key weapon, opening the year with nine catches for 121 yards and three touchdowns against Western Carolina. While his backfield impact was certainly minimized in the opener (one carry for a loss of two yards), it wouldn't be shocking if he gets a few touches Saturday as a runner as well to get the ball in his hands. Even if that's not the case, he'll remain the top target in the passing attack and figures to receive double-digit targets again as he and Grayson McCall form an enticing tandem.

Isaiah Neyor, Nebraska ($7,800) vs. Colorado

In a game I'm anticipating big offense for, the wideout options for the Cornhuskers are reasonably priced. Neyor is the top option on the board for the Huskers, and rightfully so after his explosive Week 1 effort, albeit against an underwhelming UTEP team. I considered Jahmal Banks ($6,800) instead and would consider him as a pivot if you don't have the salary for Neyor, but Neyor's big-play ability is too evident to pass up in a game that should feature a heavy amount of passing offense on both sides.

De'Zhaun Stribling ($6,600) and Rashod Owens ($6,300), Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Much like Neyor and Banks, I feel like the Cowboys' wideout options might be too discounted. Owens played the most snaps of all wideouts (71 of 72) last week and is coming off a tremendous end to 2023. He also opened 2024 with three grabs for 81 yards and a touchdown last week. Stribling was actually second in snaps last week, logging 61 snaps and 31 of 34 pass snaps compared to Brennan Presley's 28 passing snaps. This bodes well for the output from these two, even with a star back in Ollie Gordon slated to take a hefty share of carries.

LaJohntay Wester, Colorado ($5,900) at Nebraska

Wester is my stab at a cheaper option to dip my toes on the Colorado side of the ball. He actually played as many snaps at wide receiver last week as Travis Hunter and more than Jimmy Horn. While the production didn't stand out in the opener, Wester starred at FAU last season and was a big pickup in the transfer portal. At just $5,900, the combination of opportunity, past productivity, and environment is too much to pass up here.

Chris Brazzell II, Tennessee ($5,400) at NC State

Following along similar lines, Barzzell is another player who saw opportunity in Week 1, actually leading the Vols in terms of snaps at wide receiver. While it didn't amount to major production in the opener, he still turned in five catches for 59 yards on eight targets, and his playing time clearly indicates the staff believes in his ability. I wouldn't be shocked if we see a bigger showing from Brazzell in Week 2, and his price is too steeply discounted to ignore.

