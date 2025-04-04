Denzel Boston Injury: Undergoes cleanup procedure

Boston underwent a cleanup procedure and will be limited through spring practice, Roman Tomashoff of Huskies Wire reports.

It's unclear if the procedure is related to the injury that held Boston out of most of the second half in Washington's 35-34 loss to Louisville in the Sun Bowl. However, head coach Jedd Fisch didn't seem concerned about the severity or length of the injury. It seems Boston wouldn't have problems being available and handling his regular workload as the Huskies' top receiver when Washington opens the season against Colorado State on Aug. 30.