DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections for Week 7

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

Each week throughout the college football season I share my favorite player props as part of our DFS College Football: PrizePicks Selections series.

For Week 7, I've combed through the Picks & Props tool again and found my favorite passing, rushing and receiving props.

QB Hajj-Malik Williams, UNLV

I missed on my Williams pick last week, but I'm going back for more. Last week, his pass yard total on PrizePicks was 184.5, as neither he nor fellow QB Matthew Sluka had even attempted more than 18 passes in a game for UNLV this season. The Rebels have run the ball on 67 percent of their plays. In a shootout with Syracuse, they ended up opening up the passing game and throwing it 25 times for 227 yards.

This Friday night as a 19-point favorite against Utah State, UNLV should be able to lean back into their run-heavy scheme. At RotoWire, we project Williams to finish with about 175 pass yards.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Hajj-Malik Williams LESS than 198.5 pass yards

RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State

Kansas State is another run-heavy offense, only throwing on 42% of offensive plays. Meanwhile, Colorado is in the bottom-half of the country in run defense.

Giddens is coming off his best game of the season, accumulating 205 total yards and a touchdown, and he's averaging over 120 rush yards per game this season. Nobody wants to get into a shootout with Colorada, and the best way to avoid that is to keep QB Shedeur Sanders off the field with ball control on offense.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: DJ Giddens MORE than 99.5 pass yards

WR Jeremiah Hunter, Washington

Washington's offense may not be as pass-heavy as in previous years, but the Huskies are still in the top one-third in the country in pass play percentage. Denzel Boston and Giles Jackson see the majority of the targets, but Hunter sees enough volume to expect at least two or three catches for over 26 yards.

Iowa's run defense is one of the best in the country, so I expect Washington to lean into the passing game even more, opening up more opportunities for the veteran receiver. Other pick'em sites have his yardage total at 28.5, so we're finding some value on PrizePicks.

CFB PrizePicks Selection: Jeremiah Hunter MORE than 25.5 receiving yards

Week 7 College Football PrizePicks Picks:

Here's a recap of my best college football prop bets for Week 7:

Hajj-Malik Williams LESS than 198.5 pass yards

DJ Giddens MORE than 99.5 pass yards

Jeremiah Hunter MORE than 25.5 receiving yards

Week 6 Results:

Maalik Murphy more than 214.5 pass yards - loss

Hajj-Malik Williams less than 184.5 pass yards - loss

Cade McConnell more than 200.5 pass yards - win

Overall Article Picks Record: 7-11

Bonus Picks: 2-0 (follow @TheSpatula300 on X for bonus picks)

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Football Picks page.

For more fantasy college football content, be sure to check out features like our college football injury report, college football depth charts and latest college football news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.