Jackson Acker News: Listed as TE

Acker is listed as a tight end on Wisconsin's spring 2025 roster.

Acker has bounced around from halfback to fullback to tight and back again. The versatile athlete is a jack-of-all-trades but a master of none. Last fall, he tallied one carry for four yards and five catches for 29 yards. He'll look to make an impact, perhaps in an H-back role in new offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes' system, in his redshirt senior season in Madison.