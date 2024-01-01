ReliaQuest Bowl: Odds, Picks & Predictions

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks: Wisconsin vs. LSU Best Bets

Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Odds for the ReliaQuest Bowl

Spread: Wisconsin +10 (-105, ESPN BET); LSU -9.5 (-118, FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total: 55.5 (Over, -110 Caesars Sportsbook); 56 (Under, -110, DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Wisconsin +310 (DraftKings Sportsbook); LSU -345 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The Wisconsin Badgers (7-5) will face the LSU Tigers (9-3) in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Monday afternoon at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. Kickoff is scheduled for noon ET, and the game can be viewed on ESPN2.

The Badgers were 5-2 at one point, but a three-game skid against Ohio State, Indiana and Northwestern put Wisconsin's bowl eligibility in doubt heading into the final two weekends. However, Wisconsin eased by Nebraska 24-17 in overtime on Nov. 18, pushing against the number at most shops, while pounding rival Minnesota 28-14 in the Twin Cities for the 2.5-point cover, as well as Paul Bunyan's Axe.

The Tigers had a magical season, at least on the offensive side of the ball, as QB Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy. He completed 72.2 percent of his passes for 3,813 yards, 40 TD and just 4 INT, while running for a team-best 1,134 yards, 8.4 yards per attempt and 10 TD. Unfortunately for college football fans, Daniels has elected to opt out.

The line opened with LSU favored by 10.5, dropping to 7 or 7.5 points at most shops upon the Daniels opt-out news, but bouncing back to 9.5 or 10 as of mid-week. Backup QB Garrett Nussmeier will start for the Bayou Bengals, and it's his first start. The good news for Nussmeier is that WRs Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas have been practicing and are expected to play in Tampa.

The line bouncing back to around 10 points might have a lot to do with Wisconsin RB Braelon Allen also electing to opt out of this game. He racked up a team-best 984 yards and 12 TD, while averaging 5.4 yards per attempt.

To make matters worse for the Badgers, RB Jackson Acker is dealing with an undisclosed injury, and he carries a questionable tag into this game, while RB Chez Mellusi has been long gone due to a leg injury. QB Tanner Mordecai might be the team's most effective runner, and he could be the only active player with a rushing TD this season, if Acker cannot go.

Wisconsin managed just 22.8 PPG, while posting only 207.1 passing yards per game. Mordecai missed some time due to injury. But the Badgers will struggle to rack up points without the threat of Allen in the backfield. The Badgers defense allowed just 18.9 PPG, and is a major reason why this team is bowling. Wisconsin limited teams to just 193.1 yards per game through the air, so Nussmeier will have his work cut out for him.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Betting Picks for the ReliaQuest Bowl

OK, we're going to do something crazy. In 12 games this season for LSU, we saw just ONE Under result. Playing the Under in LSU games was a way to lose money rather quickly during the season.

However, Wisconsin cashed the Under in four of the final five games of the regular season, while allowing 24 or fewer points in each of the final 10 games, and 11 of 12 outings overall. Defense was not the problem for Wisconsin, it was a shaky offense. Injuries and inconsistency kept the Badgers from doing big things.

The Badgers will again be shorthanded, and it will task the defense with trying to slow down the still high-octane and fast-paced offense of the Tigers. I think Wisconsin will slow them down somewhat, and it was rather surprising to see this number in the mid-50s. I expect to see the number drop to around 51 or so with the Allen and Daniels opt-outs. Take advantage.

Wisconsin vs. LSU Expert Pick: Under 56 (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook)

Wisconsin vs. LSU Predictions for the ReliaQuest Bowl

The Badgers are going to be hard-pressed to score points with Allen on the sidelines. While the Tigers could still be somewhat effective on offense, even without their Heisman winner due to the presence of Nabers and Thomas, the Badgers do not have a dearth of high-octane players.

The LSU defense was ugly at times, allowing 27.8 PPG, 409.2 total yards per game and 245.8 passing yards per game. However, the Tigers might look pretty good against a toothless Wisconsin offensive attack.

LSU still has the potential to roll up some big numbers on offense, and if you can still get in on the Tigers laying single digits, you should be able to ring in your 2024 with a winning ticket. Couple LSU and the Under for a solid same-game parlay, too.