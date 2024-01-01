College Football DFS Picks: DraftKings New Year's Day Bowl Plays

This article is part of our DFS College Football series.

It's tough to get the quarterback right on this slate, but I have been bullish on Alabama and will continue by taking Milroe here. I've also played the Over in props for yardage and rushing TDs for Milroe. The bottom line is that the Wolverines haven't faced a dual-threat quarterback who is as dialed in as Milroe right now. Both teams are free of absences and will bring their championship-caliber best lineup on both sides of the ball, but when

My first instinct was to hammer Bo Nix at quarterback, but there's a rumor that the Ducks may empty the bench if this game gets out of hand. The news compels me to get off the slate-topping salary and look elsewhere.

Welcome to 2024 and the usual make-or-break bowl games that include the CFP semifinal matches. You'll rarely find this much talent in the player pool, and we'll have some tough decisions to make.

Welcome to 2024 and the usual make-or-break bowl games that include the CFP semifinal matches. You'll rarely find this much talent in the player pool, and we'll have some tough decisions to make.

Slate Overview

Reliaquest Bowl: LSU (-8.5) vs. Wisconsin O/U: 56.5

Citrus Bowl: Tennessee (-5.5) vs. Iowa O/U: 36

Fiesta Bowl: Oregon (-17.5) vs. Liberty O/U: 67.5

Rose Bowl: Michigan (-1.5) vs. Alabama O/U: 44.5

Sugar Bowl: Texas (-3.5) vs. Washington O/U: 62.5

CFB DFS Tools

DraftKings CFB DFS Picks For New Year's Day Bowl Games

Quarterback

My first instinct was to hammer Bo Nix at quarterback, but there's a rumor that the Ducks may empty the bench if this game gets out of hand. The news compels me to get off the slate-topping salary and look elsewhere.

Jalen Milroe, Alabama ($8,500) vs. Michigan

It's tough to get the quarterback right on this slate, but I have been bullish on Alabama and will continue by taking Milroe here. I've also played the Over in props for yardage and rushing TDs for Milroe. The bottom line is that the Wolverines haven't faced a dual-threat quarterback who is as dialed in as Milroe right now. Both teams are free of absences and will bring their championship-caliber best lineup on both sides of the ball, but when you look at these teams side-by-side, the Tide will be able to move the ball with Milroe more effectively than McCarthy and the Wolverines. Michigan depends on a solid running game and winning time of possession, but Alabama's defense and a prolific total from Ilroe will give Alabama the win.

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU (LOGO] ($7,700) vs. Wisconsin

Nussmeier would be a starter on most FBS rosters, and he gets a prime opportunity to show his stuff on a national stage. Wisconsin's offense is gutted with the portal and NFL opt-outs, but most of LSU's offense will be on hand Monday, and although the offensive style will be a bit different due to Nussmeier's pocket-style approach, he'll have two of the best receivers in the country to throw to in Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas. LSU's defense is pretty terrible, but Wisconsin's isn't much better, and the Badgers will be without three starters, including cornerback Jason Maitre. Nussmeier can be easily overlooked with all of the elite games in the player pool, making him a unique grab for this slate.

Also consider: Michael Penix, Washington ($8,600) vs. Texas

Running Back

Jase McClellan, Alabama ($5,900) vs. Michigan

Although McClellan was dealing with a foot injury, he is cleared and ready to go against Michigan. I think the Tide will have more success through the air, but if the Wolverines back off the line to defend the pass, McClellan should be able to find some seams. I expect Michigan to utilize a spotter for Milroe, which will reduce the number of players available to stack the box to stop McClellan. This is also an excellent salary below the DK median price.

Jordan James, Oregon ($5,500) vs. Liberty

I expect Oregon to take the lead early and build on the deficit, and the inevitable benching of Bo Nix and Bucky Irving will follow. Irving has done plenty to impress NFL scouts, and there's no sense in risking an injury if the game gets out of hand. James is uniquely placed to take over, and he has extra motivation to cement his role as the lead back for the Cusl next season.

Jackson Acker, Wisconsin ($4,500) vs. LSU

I concede that this could be a volatile selection, but I am using LSU's tepid matrics against the run as a guide. Acker is expected to absorb most of Braelon Allen's missing output. The Badgers rely almost solely on the run, and success out of the backfield gives them the best chance to win. The Tigers could rise to the occasion, crowd the box and force Tanner Mordecai to beat them through the air, but Acker's low salary allows us to make elite calls at wideout, which I recommend for this slate.

Also consider: Logan Diggs, LSU ($6,100) vs. Wisconsin

Wide Receiver

Rome Odunze ($7,400) and Ja'Lynn Polk ($6,700), Washington vs. Texas

Texas' defense is tough, but Odunze and Polk are the most potent one-two punch in the FBS, and they'll find a way to get behind the defenders and break some big plays. I like Odunze a little more, as he's a singular NFL talent who will be a lock for the first round in April. I don't think you can go wrong with either player, and at least one of them will be in all of my lineups.

Brian Thomas ($7,000) OR Malik Nabers ($8,600), LSU vs. Wisconsin

I wasn't lying when I said I wanted to spend up at wideout! The Badgers are hurting in the secondary and lack one starting cornerback, and I'm a bigger fan of Nussmeier than most. I actually think the passing game will take a small leap forward despite the absence of Jayden Daniels, as Nussmeier's single focus will be getting the ball out of his hands and into the cradle of his wideouts. There won't be any scrambling or elusiveness, just pocket passing that will try to exploit Wisconsin's weaknesses. Thomas is obviously the higher upside option due to the lower salary, and I would actually prefer him over Nabers on the off-chance he sits to preserve his health.

Xavier Worthy, Texas ($6,500) vs. Washington

I've faded most of Texas at my peril, and Steve Sarkisian may make me pay for it. I wouldn't exclude Adonai Mitchell ($6,200), but Worthy tends to show up in big moments, and it can't get any more significant than a CFP semifinal. Mitchell finds the end zone more often, but the DraftKings PPR rules will play in Worthy's favor and make up for any scoring deficiencies.