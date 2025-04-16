College Football
Kenny Odom

Kenny Odom News: Projects for large workload

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Odom is expected to see a large target volume for the Miners this fall, Bret Bloomquist of the El Paso Times reports.

Odom was referred to as an "expected star receiver" in UTEP's spring game recap despite being limited for precautionary reasons this spring. The 5-foot-8 redshirt sophomore, who tallied 46 receptions for 741 yards and eight touchdowns across 12 games with the Miners last season, appears poised for another productive season.

Kenny Odom
UTEP
More Stats & News
