College Football DFS: Thursday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7

This article is part of our College Football DFS: Thursday Slate series.

There's no need to get cute here - just lock and load. Few teams have been as prolific as the Dukes this season. They've been

Before we list our quarterback endorsements, it's important to highlight an injury situation worth monitoring. Western Kentucky's TJ Finley (DK $7,700, FD $5,000) is scheduled to return to action, but Caden Veltkamp 's (DK $7,900, FD $10,100) solid results may keep Finley on the bench. If you are around just before game lock, the Hilltoppers' offense is worth targeting if a clear starter is mentioned. The salary for Veltcamp is a little too high for me on FanDuel, however.

JMU will undoubtedly be my focus here, but MTSU as a road underdog grabs a bit of my interest. WKU and UTEP are both pass-happy teams, and we'll study a few options in that matchup as well.

We've got identical three-game slates on tap for DraftKings and FanDuel, featuring some lower-profile programs and an up-and-comer team aiming for postseason glory.

SLATE OVERVIEW

James Madison (-9) vs. Coastal Carolina O/U: 60.5

Louisiana Tech (-4.5) vs. Middle Tennessee State O/U: 48.5

Western Kentucky (-19.5) vs. UTEP O/U: 57

JMU will undoubtedly be my focus here, but MTSU as a road underdog grabs a bit of my interest. WKU and UTEP are both pass-happy teams, and we'll study a few options in that matchup as well.

CFB DFS TOOLS

Thursday Night DFS Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 7



Quarterback

Before we list our quarterback endorsements, it's important to highlight an injury situation worth monitoring. Western Kentucky's TJ Finley (DK $7,700, FD $5,000) is scheduled to return to action, but Caden Veltkamp's (DK $7,900, FD $10,100) solid results may keep Finley on the bench. If you are around just before game lock, the Hilltoppers' offense is worth targeting if a clear starter is mentioned. The salary for Veltcamp is a little too high for me on FanDuel, however.

Alonza Barnett, James Madison,(DK $9,200, FD $12,400) vs. Coastal Carolina

There's no need to get cute here - just lock and load. Few teams have been as prolific as the Dukes this season. They've been weekly locks for the over, and Barrett is the heart of the offense. If you aren't familiar with him, Barnett is a dual-threat guy who's very efficient on the ground and through the air. He's responsible for 16 total touchdowns, including four on the ground. Last week's line against Louisiana was a little disappointing, but it doesn't concern me.

Ethan Vasko, Coastal Carolina (DK $7,100, FD $10,600) @ James Madison

We have uncertain starters and middling quarterbacks elsewhere on the slate, so it makes sense to ride the high projected total and take the other side of the matchup with Vasko. Replacing Grayson McCall is no easy task, but Vasko's passing acumen rivals his predecessor. Through five games, he's passed for seven touchdowns with only two picks on the year, and he's complemented that with 220 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. While the Dukes routinely come out on top, they haven't been especially effective at keeping points off the board, so this should be the shootout Vegas expects.

Also consider: Nicholas Vattiato, Middle Tennessee State (DK $6700, FD $8,600) @ Louisiana Tech

Running Back

Braydon Bennett, James Madison (DK $5,000, FD $8,800) vs. Coastal Carolina

I view Bennett as the preferred pick on DraftKings, but FanDuel isn't fooled by his return to action. I'm more inclined to favor George Pettaway (DK $5,900, FD $7,600) on FanDuel because he's less expensive and has scored double-digit fantasy totals in every game this season. Bennett appears to be the top man moving forward, but Pettaway should see enough snaps to be worthwhile.

Elijah Young, Western Kentucky (DK $6,400, FD $9,200) vs. UTEP

You're not taking Young for the running game, but he's a great PPR back who has shown up as a great pass catcher out of the backfield. Young may pop with a decent running total here and there, but the Hilltoppers are a pass-first team. I'd give pause to this pick and maybe stack the Dukes if they give the nod to Finley, but otherwise, I will roster him with confidence.

Wide Receiver

Cameron Ross, James Madison (DK $5,00, FD $6,000) vs. Coastal Carolina

I'm inclined to take Ross over Taylor Thompson and Omarion Dollison based on target share, and I think Ross has the potential for a more explosive total. Either way, I will almost always stack our top quarterback unless I see a compelling reason to go another way. If I had to take another route, I'd go with Dollison, although he has a higher salary. I like stacking two Dukes here.

Kenny Odom, UTEP (DK $6,000, FD $7,700) @ Western Kentucky

I'm going to go off-script with Odom, mainly because the target share for Hilltopper wide receivers tends to be all over the map. The Miners will have to pass to stay in this one, and I think Ododm or Kam Thomas (DK $5,600, FD $6,400) are excellent contrarian options for us despite the lopsided spread. They've excelled in losing efforts, so the odds don't bother me too much, and Western Kentucky ranks 90th nationally in passing defense.

Also consider: Omari Kelly, Middle Tennessee State (DK $5,400, FD $8,600) @ Louisiana Tech