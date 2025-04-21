College Football
Logan Loya headshot

Logan Loya News: Looks slated for starting role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Loya looks slated for a starting role with Minnesota, Tony Liebert of SI.com reports.

Minnesota's spring practice indicates that Loya's UM commitment may be worthwhile in the long run. He and Le'Meke Brockington have already established themselves ahead of most of the wide receiver corps going into the summer. This means that for Loya, another season with at least 200 yards and three touchdowns may be on the cards.

