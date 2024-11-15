College Football DFS: Friday Night Slate on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

We have a fun Friday night slate in store, with four games on the docket. We also have a sky-high projected total to explore, so let's dive in and fill out a few lineups.

Slate Overview

North Texas (-1) @ UTSA O/U: 72.5

Colorado State (-9.5) vs. Wyoming O/U: 47.5

Washington (-4) vs UCLA O/U: 46.5

Arizona (-1) vs. Houston O/U: 46.5

Our Vegas info is very informative. The other games pale in comparison to the potential production available for North Texas and UTSA, which has one of the highest projected totals of the season. We did look elsewhere, but I avoided the Houston-Arizona game altogether. There's just too much volatility for both of these teams, and I wasn't a fan of how their top performers were priced.

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Friday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 12

Quarterback

Owen McCown, UTSA (DK $7,600, FD $10,800) vs. North Texas

I think we have to follow the narrative I outlined above to give us the best chance for success. Between the two teams, McCown checks more boxes due to his proficiency through the air and on the ground. We can't give /North Texas any winning marks in pass defense - they rank 100th nationally and surrender an average of 364 passing yards on the road. McCown has thrown for 2,364 yards with 20 touchdowns and only four interceptions. This game is a toss-up and should go back and forth all night.

Chandler Morris, North Texas (DK $8,900, FD $12,000) @ UTSA

I understand the itch to look elsewhere, but I don't see any way around hammering this game. On paper, no one projects remotely close to Morris and McCown, and I advise fading them only if you intend on putting a super-contrarian lineup into a GPP. Morris lacks the running acumen of McCown, but he's a markedly better passer. While he had a poor game versus Army, he's been stellar otherwise, with 26 passing touchdowns and 3,087 yards. We'll find a way to keep this lineup build under the cap with our QB and S-FLEX locked.

Running Back

T.J. Harden, UCLA (DK $5,500, FD $7,400) @ Washington

UCLA sports an excellent rushing defense, but the same can't be said for Washington, which ranks 80th in the nation against the run. While Harden splits carries with Keegan Jones, Harden is the go-to guy on first and second down as well as goal-line situations. Jones is the third down back in passing scenarios, but his floor isn't dependable. The Bruins will need to establish the run game to be competitive, as Washington's pass defense is much stronger.

Avery Morrow, Colorado State (DK $5,400, FD $8,800) vs. Wyoming

Uncertainty surrounding the running back situation for Wyoming draws me to Morrow. I have no problem going away from the marquee ketchup when the targeted team lives and dies by the run, and that's the case here. While I think Wyoming is even more dependent, we aren't sure who the starter will be, but if you hear that Harrison Waylee (DK $7,900, FD $9,500) is starting, I'd give him a look. I think Morrow is the more dependable back for our purposes. He has 788 rushing yards and eight touchdowns this season and will catch the occasional pass.

Also consider: Robert Henry, UTSA (DK $5,000, FD $6,600) vs. North Texas

Wide Receiver

DT Sheffield, North Texas (DK $8,600, FD $9,700) @ UTSA

It's no surprise that we head back to this game for our passing options, but we must aim low to stay under the cap. Sheffield will be the only spend-up wideout I'll use, as he's easily the most dependable target between the two teams. I will propose a stack with Dalton Carnes (DK $4,900, FD $6,500), as he's seen an uptick in targets. It makes sense to bank on Morris and a prolific day through the air.

Houston Thomas, UTSA (DK $4,900, FD $6,300) vs. North Texas

It's important to keep in mind that I'm making some endorsements based on what we've already projected, and I may gloss over better options to make the more important pieces fit. I mention this because I don't usually target tight ends. In this case, Thomas' target share from McCown is pretty high, and his salary is right where we need it to be. Devin McCuin (undisclosed) and Willie McCoy (undisclosed) are also questionable, which raises Thonas' stock and also allows us to look at guys like Chris Carpenter (DK $5,700, FD $5,200). I'd keep tabs on the injury report to see how this shakes down, but I think both players will get their fair share in this barnburner.

Logan Loya, UCLA (DK $4,300, FD $6,900) @ Washington

We have to take some risks to get under the cap, but I'll take Loya's speed and hope for a good target share from Ethan Garbers in Seattle. Loya has been a mainstay for UCLA for four seasons, but the new offensive scheme hasn't done Loya any favors. Still, The offense is starting to figure things out, which is an encouraging sign for Loya, who will catch most balls thrown his way.

Also consider: Blair Conwright, North Texas (DK $4,500, FD $7,000) @ UTSA, Caleb Goodie, Colorado State (DK $4,600, FD $7,100) vs. Wyoming