College Football Picks: UCLA vs. Washington

UCLA vs. Washington Betting Odds for Week 12

Spread: UCLA +4.5 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook); Washington -4 (-110, ESPN Bet Sportsbook)

Total: Over 46.5 (-112, DraftKings Sportsbook); Under 47 (-110, Caesars Sportsbook)

Moneyline: UCLA +158 (Caesars Sportsbook); Boise State -182 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

UCLA vs. Washington Betting Picks for Week 12

The UCLA Bruins (4-5, 3-4) travel to visit the Washington Huskies (5-5, 3-4) for a critical Big Ten conference matchup at Husky Stadium in Seattle on Friday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET, and the game can be viewed or streamed on FOX.

UCLA has had quite the metamorphosis in late October into November. Head coach Deshaun Foster's group started out with a 16-13 win at Hawaii on Aug. 31, but it suffered five consecutive losses until a win at Rutgers on Oct. 19. After a third consecutive win at home against Iowa, the Bruins need just two wins in the next three outings to miraculously qualify for a bowl game.

Bruins QB Ethan Garbers completed 21-of-34 passes for 204 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in the win over Iowa, hooking up with WR Logan Loya five times for 94 yards and a score. RB T.J. Harden went for 125 yards on 20 rushing attempts while adding a pair of receptions for 16 yards. The kicking game was impressive, too, with PK Mateen Bhaghani knocking through a pair of field goals, including one from 57 yards out, which would make former UCLA kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn proud.

Washington has dropped three of the past four games, including a 35-6 beatdown from Penn State in a "white out" in Happy Valley. The Huskies are also just 1-3 against the spread (ATS) in the four-game span while going 3-6 ATS in the past nine contests.

Last week, QB Will Rogers was lifted in the loss at Penn State in favor of freshman QB Demond Williams Jr., who was on the field against the Nittany Lions for a career-high 32 total snaps. However, head coach Jeff Fisch committed to Rogers for Friday's start. Fisch cited Rogers' 5-0 record at home, including a 26-21 win over USC in Seattle on Nov. 2.

Washington's home record shows conference wins over Northwestern, Michigan and USC. It is averaging 28.4 PPG while allowing 11.0 PPG in those victories in the Emerald City. Washington is also 4-1 ATS at home.

UCLA has cashed against the number in four straight games on the road, so something's gotta give. With UCLA going 6-1 ATS in the past seven games, while Washington has managed a 3-6 ATS in the past nine outings, we'll side with the Bruins catching the points. UCLA has won the past two meetings, too, while going 3-0 ATS in the past three in the series since Oct. 6, 2018, and it is 5-1 ATS in the past six battles since Nov. 15, 2013.

UCLA vs. Washington Expert Pick: UCLA +4.5 (-110 at Caesars Sportsbook)

UCLA vs. Washington Predictions for Week 12

Looking at the total for this Big Ten matchup (that's still hard to get used to!), the Under has cashed in each of Washington's past three outings while going 8-2 in 10 games overall this season. The Huskies' offense has cobbled together 17 or fewer points in three of the past four games, too.

The Washington defense has allowed just 312.1 total yards per game and only 149.8 passing yards per game, but it is just so-so against the run, which is good news for Harden. The Huskies have allowed 162.3 rushing yards per game and 20.6 PPG.

For UCLA, after going for a Cleveland Browns-like 17 or fewer points in the first six games, the Bruins racked up a season-high 35 points in a road win against Rutgers on Oct. 19, and UCLA is averaging 27.3 PPG in the past three victories. On the flip side, the Bruins have allowed 23.0 PPG in those wins, with each of the past four games decided by a single score. The Under has cashed in five of the past seven games for UCLA, too.

The Bruins have managed just 320.9 total yards per game on offense, so there is concern. They have managed just 89.1 yards per game on the ground, too, which is where UCLA is weakest but getting better. That's where Washington is weakest defensively, too, and this area really is the key to the game.

On defense, UCLA has allowed 350.9 total yards per game and just 98.1 rushing yards per game, which ranks in the Top 10 in the country.

The total has ended up going Over in five of the past six meetings since Nov. 15, 2013, and the winning team has scored 40 or more points in four of those battles. However, nobody is scoring 40 points in this game. In fact, it would be a miracle if one of the teams were to get to 30. The number is super low, though, especially since Washington's defense has coughed up 31 or more points in three of the past four games. We won't have a track meet, but this won't be a defensive slog, either.