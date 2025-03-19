College Football
Mikey Keene headshot

Mikey Keene News: Competing with Underwood for snaps

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Keene is battling true freshman Bryce Underwood for the starting quarterback gig in Ann Arbor, per the Detroit Free Press.

Keene has three seasons of starting experience in college football, but Underwood is an immensely talented former five-star recruit who is on campus early for the Wolverines. Last season with the Bulldogs, Keene tossed for 2,892 yards, 18 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while completing 70.5 percent of his passes. This is Keene's final year of eligibility, so the stakes are a little higher for him to win this competition.

