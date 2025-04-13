College Football
Ryan Williams headshot

Ryan Williams Injury: Out for last spring workout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2025 at 8:28am

Williams (undisclosed) was out for Alabama's last spring workout Saturday, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.

Williams is one of two wideouts who sat out Alabama's latest workout, the other being Bubba Hampton (undisclosed), whose absence was expected. It is unknown what the former is dealing with, but he has the summer to get his impending availability sorted.

