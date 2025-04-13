Ryan Williams Injury: Out for last spring workout
Williams (undisclosed) was out for Alabama's last spring workout Saturday, Mike Rodak of 247Sports.com reports.
Williams is one of two wideouts who sat out Alabama's latest workout, the other being Bubba Hampton (undisclosed), whose absence was expected. It is unknown what the former is dealing with, but he has the summer to get his impending availability sorted.
