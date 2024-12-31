ReliaQuest Bowl Picks, Predictions and Odds: Alabama vs. Michigan

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

ReliaQuest Bowl Picks: Alabama vs. Michigan

Alabama and Michigan meet for the seventh time in the history of these storied programs. The two teams have split the all-time matchup with a record of 3-3. The most recent meeting between the two was a 27-20 overtime victory by the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff as they then went on to win the National Championship. With much less on the line in this one there will be many transfers and opt-outs that will greatly affect this year's contest. Below is a list of those players that could make an impact.

Transfers, Opt-Outs and Injuries

Alabama Transfers

Alabama Opt-Outs

With several players preparing for the NFL draft, all prospects have declared their intention to play their final game with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama Injuries

LB Deontae Lawson, S Keon Sabb and S Malachi Moore will miss the bowl game due to injury.

Michigan Transfers

WR Tyler Morris (Starter)

C Dominick Guidice (317 snaps)

LT Andrew Gentry (115 snaps)

P Tommy Doman

QB Alex Orji (backup)

Michigan Opt-Outs

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Odds for the ReliaQuest Bowl

Spread: Alabama -14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook); Michigan +15.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Alabama -650 (DraftKings Sportsbook); Michigan +500 (Caesars Sportsbook)

Total: Over 44.5 (ESPNBet); Under 44.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Alabama vs. Michigan Betting Picks for the ReliaQuest Bowl

Both teams grade out well in terms of expected points added (EPA). EPA is a measure of a team's success based on the scenario of each play, quantifying the outcome in comparison to the average outcome of every play of similar scenarios. Alabama, however, has a fair advantage here based on how the regular season unfolded. Alabama ranked third in the nation in EPA/Play, while Michigan ranked 31st.

Alabama is led by redshirt junior quarterback Jalen Milroe. MIlroe led the Crimson Tide in both passing and rushing as he threw for 2,652 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions while rushing for 719 yards and 20 touchdowns. Alabama featured two running backs in their offense throughout the year in Jam Miller and Justice Haynes. Miller rushed for 641 yards and seven touchdowns on 135 carries this season. With Haynes in the transfer portal, expect extra work for Miller and a bigger role for the highly recruited freshman Richard Young. Alabama got the bulk of their production through the air from two receivers, Ryan Williams and Germie Bernard. Bernard and Williams were the only two receivers on the team with more than 238 receiving yards. Williams, on the year, racked up 45 catches for 857 yards and eight touchdowns, while Bernard hauled in 46 catches for 714 yards and two touchdowns.

Michigan is led by senior quarterback Davis Warren. Warren threw for 1,126 yards with six touchdowns and nine interceptions on the year. The Wolverines' offense is driven by their rushing attack, which featured two backs throughout this season in Kalel Mullings and Donovan Edwards. After accounting for over 1,500 yards and 16 touchdowns on the year, the two backs will not be playing in the bowl game. This will likely make for a big audition for sophomore running back Benjamin Hall, who had just 13 carries on the season. The Wolverines didn't get much production out of their receiving group; however, they were led by a very good tight end in Colston Loveland. Loveland led the team with over 500 yards receiving and five touchdowns. Loveland will also miss this game, leaving a big gap in Michigan's passing attack.

Alabama vs. Michigan Expert Pick: Alabama -14.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Alabama vs. Michigan Predictions for the ReliaQuest Bowl

With all things, even before all the opt-outs and transfers, it seemed as though Alabama already had an advantage. Add in little effect from transfers and opt-outs on the impact players have for Alabama and major effects on Michigan; this will likely have major consequences on the game. Michigan is hampered on its offensive line, defensive line, and secondary while also playing without both its running backs, which was really the only successful aspect of the offense throughout the year. This will be an audition for Hall to show he can be the featured back for Michigan, but this game will also pose as an audition for many Alabama players with eyes on the NFL and for young players getting expanded play time due to transfers. I don't see the Crimson Tide holding much back on their hampered opponent. Alabama -14.5.