College Footnall DFS: Saturday Night Slate Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

I would refrain from reading too much into the Boise State/Wyoming game, as the wind will be gusting and messing with long passes, field goals and punts. I think the game will hit the under, and I limited my endorsements there. Despite the lower total, Notre Dame received a lot of attention, and we also were bullish on two selections for the Aggies.

DraftKings and FanDuel share eight games for this week's Saturday night slate. FanDuel will exclusively handle two additional games, and we will briefly touch on them at the end of the article.

Slate Overview

Notre Dame (-14) vs. Army O/U: 45.5

Baylor (-7.5) @ Houston O/U: 50.5

Boise State (-22.5) @ Wyoming O/U: 56.5

Washington State (-11) @ Oregon State O/U: 56.5

Texas A&M (-2.5) @ Auburn O/U: 45.5

Alabama (-13.5) @ Oklahoma O/U: 46.5

Iowa State (-6.5) @ Utah O/U: 42.5

Kansas State (-8) vs. Cincinnati O/U: 52.5

LSU (-7.5) vs. Vanderbilt O/U: 53.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Virginia Tech (-2.5) @ Duke O/U: O/U: 47.5 (FANDUEL ONLY)

Weather

WSU/OSU - 70 percent chance of rain

ISU/UTA- 65 percent chance of rain

BSU/WYO - 20 m.p.h. winds and cold

CFB DFS Tools

CFB DFS Saturday Night Picks on DraftKings and FanDuel for Week 13

Quarterback

Riley Leonard, Notre Dame (DK $8,800, FD $11,600) vs. Army

There's no way to save at quarterback if you want to keep pace, but I'm electing to fade Jalen Milroe's high cost and get a little bit of savings with Leonard, who was effective against a Navy defense that's quite similar to Army. While Leonard won't stretch the field as effectively as other quarterbacks on the slate, he has a sporting cast that is probably the best on the slate, save perhaps Alabama. The Irish could force a slew of three-and-outs, which would allow Leonard to have maximum opportunities to make things happen through the air and on the ground.

Marcel Reed, Texas A&M (DK $6,000, FD $9,900) @ Auburn

Although the Aggies are in a deceptively tough spot on the road, Reed's salary makes him a great second-tier call on this slate. There's always a chance that the team could pivot to Connor Weigman after teams are now planning for Reed, but the dual-threat standout provides the best chance for success. Auburn's pass defense is above average (39th), so Reed will need to use his feet to make things happen.

Also consider: Sawyer Robertson, Baylor (DK $8,100, FD $10,800) @ Houston

Running Back

I can't fault anyone for going with Ashton Jeanty (DK $13,900, FD $12,600), but you will have to make some significant sacrifices at every position when using him. He's slightly more attainable on FanDuel, but his DraftKings salary severely limits our roster quality at other positions.

Anthony Hankerson, Oregon State (DK $7,600, FD $9,100) vs. Washington State

While both teams have bowl aspirations, Washington State's playoff hopes were dashed last week, which can't do much for morale. Washington State's defense has been generally forgiving all season, and they rank 97th in rush defense, allowing an average of 173.9 yards per game to opposing rushers. Rain will be a factor in this game as well, putting more focus on the running game.

Amari Daniels, Texas A&M (DK $3,500, FD $7,500) @ Auburn

No, Daniels' DraftKings salary isn't a typo. I'm a bit confused by the low pricing for Daniels on the site, but you won't find me complaining. We already mentioned Auburn's pass defense proficiency, so the best antidote is to establish a run game to open up some seams for Reed's wideouts. I expect the Aggies to carry the rock early and often, with Daniels as the primary beneficiary.

Also consider: Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame (DK $6,500, FD $9,000) vs. Army

Wide Receiver

Ryan Williams, Alabama (DK $6,500, FD $8,400) @ Oklahoma

I probably won't spend up for Milroe, but I'll happily take a shot at one of his favorite targets. Brent Venables has lost the defensive magic he directed at Clemson, as Oklahoma's defense has fallen well short of expectations. They've proven to be undersized and weak against the pass, so I expect Williams and Milroe to connect on one or two explosive plays that will lay the groundwork for a great stat line.

Kyle Williams, Washington State (DK $7,700, FD $9,500) @ Oregon State

Despite the weather report, John Mateer will have to pass the ball to combat Oregon State's running game, and it's about the only thing that Wazzyu does well offensively. Based on target share, I don't think we are paying too much for Williams, who had a career day in last week's loss to New Mexico, logging nine catches for 181 yards and three touchdowns.

Monaray Baldwin, Baylor (DK $3,00, FD $5,700) @ Houston

You can also grab Ashtyn Hawkins at a similar price. Baylor's wideouts will represent our budget option for salary relief, and many will overlook Baylor's passing attack led by Sawyer Robertson, who is finally getting more recognition after last week's signature win. Houston's defense is pretty good, but their offense will force the unit to stay on the field, and there will be too many scoring opportunities for the Bears. I think the potential production here is interchangeable.

Fanduel Games

LSU vs. Vanderbilt

We get two quality quarterbacks at FanDuel with Diego Pavia ($9,700) and Garrett Nussmeier ($9,300), who are both great S-FLEX picks. Nussmeier's receivers are potentially good stacks, but they fall just outside of previous recommendations.

Duke vs. Virginia Tech

Maalik Murphy ($8,900) represents another S-FLEX opportunity, but that's the only spot that interests me in this game.