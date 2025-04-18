T.J. Harden News: Signs with SMU

Harden will transfer to Southern Methodist University, he announced on his personal X account.

Harden spent three years with UCLA. His sophomore season was his best, when he ran for 827 yards and eight scores on 5.3 yards-per-carry. in 2024, his numbers dipped slightly, as he ran for 506 yards and two touchdowns on 4.1 yards-per-carry. However, he did become much more of a receiving threat, reeling in 40 catches for 368 yards and a score last fall. Now, he'll look to lead the way for the Mustangs on the ground.