Alex Singleton News: Returns Thursday

Singleton (knee) participated in Thursday's practice, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Singleton was expected to be ready for the regular season, so it's no surprise he's returned to the field for OTAs after tearing his ACL during the Broncos' Week 3 win in 2024. The Montana State product was one of the NFL's top tackles prior to his injury, recording 177 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks, and four passes defended across 17 regular-season games in 2023. Now that he's returned, Singleton is likely to remain one of the team's top defensive playmakers in 2025.