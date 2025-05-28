Fantasy Football
Ar'Darius Washington headshot

Ar'Darius Washington Injury: Targeting late-season return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that he expects Washington (Achilles) to return by November or December, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Washington sustained a torn Achilles while training earlier in May, so it's no surprise the TCU product is expected to miss substantial time. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Ravens in 2024, recording 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, eight passes defended, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Sanoussi Kane is expected to serve as Kyle Hamilton's top backup while Washington remains sidelined.

