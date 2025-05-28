Ar'Darius Washington Injury: Targeting late-season return

Head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters Wednesday that he expects Washington (Achilles) to return by November or December, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Washington sustained a torn Achilles while training earlier in May, so it's no surprise the TCU product is expected to miss substantial time. He appeared in 17 regular-season games for the Ravens in 2024, recording 64 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, eight passes defended, with two interceptions, and one forced fumble. Sanoussi Kane is expected to serve as Kyle Hamilton's top backup while Washington remains sidelined.