Arden Key News: Participating it OTAs

Key (hand) has been participating in Titans' OTAs this week, Denny Simmons of The Tennesseean reports.

Key missed the Week 18 regular-season finale last season but is back to full health. The veteran edge rusher finished the 2024 season with 42 tackles (24 solo), including 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery across 17 regular-season appearances. With Harold Landry gone to New England, Key will key Tennessee's pass rush along with Dre'Mont Jones, second-round rookie Oluwafemi Oladejo and Lorenzo Carter.