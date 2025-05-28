Austin Jackson Injury: Still recovering

Head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters Wednesday that Jackson (knee) is still in the recovery process, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

Jackson missed the final eight games of Miami's 2024 campaign due to a knee injury, and it now appears he's still recovering from the issue. When the 25-year-old returns from injury, he's expected to assume a leadership role on the Dolphins' offensive line and start at right tackle.