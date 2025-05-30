Bobby Okereke News: Healthy again

Okereke (back) has been participating in Giants' OTAs this week, John Schmeelk of the team's official website reports.

Okereke missed the final five games of the regular season last year and underwent surgery to repair a herniated disc. He was given a recovery timeline of 4-to-6 weeks and appears to be healthy enough to do work at the Giants' padless OTAs. Across 12 regular-season contests last season, Okereke recorded 93 tackles (47 solo), including 2.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. Okereke should remain a tackles machine in 2025.