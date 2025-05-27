Bralen Trice Injury: Progressing in ACL recovery

Coach Raheem Morris said Tuesday that it is a "realistic goal" for Trice (knee) to participate in full at training camp come July, Daniel Flick of SI.com reports.

It seems a reasonable projection for Trice's recovery timeline given he suffered his ACL tear during Atlanta's 2024 preseason opener back in August. Also, it's encouraging that he's currently active at OTAs, as Morris notes, albeit not at full capacity. Until he's truly back in the mix, rookie first-rounders Jalon Walker and James Pearce should get more meaningful practice reps.