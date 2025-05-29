Fantasy Football
Brandon Dorlus News: Past abdomen issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Dorlus (abdomen) was spotted participating in Thursday's practice.

Dorlus was inactive for Atlanta's 2024 season finale due to an abdomen injury, but his participation in Thursday's OTAs suggest he's moved past the issue. The second-year pro from Oregon appeared in just two games during his rookie campaign, recording three total tackles over 25 total snaps (19 defensive and six on special teams). Dorlus is likely to compete for a depth role on the Falcons' defensive line as the summer progresses.

