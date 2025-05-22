Brett Gabbert News: Moving to Miami

Gabbert signed with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Gabbert has found work with the Dolphins after spending his entire six-year collegiate career at Miami (OH). Across his final two college seasons, the 24-year-old completed 328 passes for 4,555 yards, 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (11 picks in 2024). While Gabbert is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on the Dolphins' practice squad by impressing staff throughout the summer.