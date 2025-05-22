Fantasy Football
Brett Gabbert headshot

Brett Gabbert News: Moving to Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Gabbert signed with the Dolphins on Thursday.

Gabbert has found work with the Dolphins after spending his entire six-year collegiate career at Miami (OH). Across his final two college seasons, the 24-year-old completed 328 passes for 4,555 yards, 35 touchdowns and 16 interceptions (11 picks in 2024). While Gabbert is likely an extra body for offseason activities, he could earn a spot on the Dolphins' practice squad by impressing staff throughout the summer.

