Caleb Williams News: Participates in OTAs
Williams has been participating in the Bears' ongoing organized team activities, Alyssa Barbieri of USA Today reports.
Back in January, Courtney Cronin of ESPN reported that Williams was spotted with a cast on his right wrist while attending a USC-Wisconsin men's basketball game after undergoing a minor offseason elective procedure to remove a cyst. Since then, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft has moved past the issue and appears to be practicing without limitations. As a rookie, Williams threw for 3,541 yards, with 20 touchdowns and six interceptions in 17 games, to go along with 81 carries for 489 yards. In his second season as a pro, it's reasonable to expect improvements from the USC product, with a new offensive-minded head coach at the helm, as well as a re-tooled offensive line on hand and a pair of promising young playmakers (TE Colston Loveland and WR Luther Burden) having been added to the mix via the draft.